March 17, 2021
Basketball District Championship Games and Spring Sport Scores

(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)

West Kentucky Boys District Basketball Championships:

1st – Carlisle County 54 Fulton County 37

2nd – McCracken County 69 Paducah Tilghman 43

3rd – Graves County 69 Mayfield 68

 

Baseball:

Union City 3 Dresden 0

Union City 6 Dresden 3

Obion County 5 South Fulton 3

Crockett County 4 Gibson County 3

 

Softball:

Union City 16 Bradford 0

South Gibson 12 Obion County 0

Milan 5 Westview 2

Covington 17 Dyersburg 2

 

Boys Soccer:

Obion County 4 Union City 2

 

Tennis:

Union City 4 Westview 0 (Girls)

Union City 4 Westview 1 (Boys)

Charles Choate

