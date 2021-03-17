Basketball District Championship Games and Spring Sport Scores
West Kentucky Boys District Basketball Championships:
1st – Carlisle County 54 Fulton County 37
2nd – McCracken County 69 Paducah Tilghman 43
3rd – Graves County 69 Mayfield 68
Baseball:
Union City 3 Dresden 0
Union City 6 Dresden 3
Obion County 5 South Fulton 3
Crockett County 4 Gibson County 3
Softball:
Union City 16 Bradford 0
South Gibson 12 Obion County 0
Milan 5 Westview 2
Covington 17 Dyersburg 2
Boys Soccer:
Obion County 4 Union City 2
Tennis:
Union City 4 Westview 0 (Girls)
Union City 4 Westview 1 (Boys)