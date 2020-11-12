The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Thursday that UT Martin senior forward Chelsey Perry is one of 20 watch list candidates for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award.

Named after the two-time All-American and 1987 National Player of the Year Katrina McClain, the annual award in its fourth year recognizes the top power forward in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

A native of Middleton, Perry joined the nation’s elite after a stunning junior campaign in which she ranked first nationally in field goals made (286), second in total points (740) and third in both points per game (23.1) and field goal attempts (386). The Skyhawk forward also ranked 11th nationally in blocks (86) and 17th in blocks per game (2.69). This honor adds to her numerous preseason accolades which include being tabbed Preseason OVC Player of the Year and an All-OVC selection along with being named to the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award watch list earlier this week.

Perry averaged 23.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.0 assist and 1.6 steals in 34.2 minutes per game. Her 740 points ranked sixth in program single-season history while her 479 points in conference play marked the most points scored against OVC foes in over 20 years. Other top milestones include joining the program’s 1,000-point club, a 42-point performance against Lipscomb which ranked as the sixth-highest single-game scoring output in the NCAA this season and tying the program’s single-game block record with eight rejections against IUPUI.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In early February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Katrina McClain Award will be narrowed to just 10. In early March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. McClain-Pittman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2021 Katrina McClain Power Forward Award will be presented on Friday, April 9, 2021, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award include Ruthie Hebard, Oregon (2020), Napheesa Collier, Connecticut (2019) and Ruthy Hebard, Oregon (2018).

For more information on the 2021 Katrina McClain Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #McClainAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, November 13.

2021 Katrina McClain Award Candidates*

Jasmine Walker | Alabama

Cate Reese | Arizona

Unique Thompson | Auburn

NaLyssa Smith | Baylor

Maddi Utti | Fresno State

Natalie Kucowski | Lafayette

Naz Hillmon | Michigan

Jessika Carter | Mississippi State

Sam Brunelle | Notre Dame

Natasha Mack | Oklahoma State

Taylor Jones | Oregon State

Brooklyn McDavid | Pacific

Bethy Mununga | South Florida

Cameron Brink | Stanford

Francesca Belibi | Stanford

N’dea Jones | Texas A&M

Alissa Pili | USC

Chelsey Perry | UT Martin

Maddy Siegrist | Villanova

Raneem Elgedawy | Western Kentucky

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2020-21 season