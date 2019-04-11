The annual Buddy Bass Tournament at Reelfoot Lake has been rescheduled due to the possibility of bad weather this Saturday.

Reelfoot Lake Bass Club member Gordon Fox said the new tournament date will be on April 27th.

Fox said the dangers of fishermen on the lake, with the possibility of severe weather, prompted the change.

The tournament blast-off will begin at 7:00, with the weigh-in taking place at 3:00 at Kirby’s Pocket Landing.

Entry fee is $80 per team, with a guaranteed payback of $1,500 in prize money to the top three teams.

For additional information, contact bass club members Gordon Fox, Brent Callicott or Rick Kelly.