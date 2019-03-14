The State of Tennessee will be hosting some of the best bass fishermen in the world next week, as the 49th annual Bassmaster Classic comes to Knoxville.

Known as the “Super Bowl of Bass Fishing”, the event will take place on March 15th thru the 17th.

A field of more than 50 anglers will be competing for over $1-million dollars in prize money, with the Classic champion receiving $300,000.

As the host site, Knoxville and surrounding areas are expected to see an economic impact of over $26 million dollars from the tournament.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will also be assisting officials with the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, by transporting the caught fish for release, following the weigh-in events at Thompson-Boling Arena.