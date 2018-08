Figures released from the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce show the economic impact of the recent Mossy Oak High School and Junior National Fishing Tournament was approximately $300,000 dollars.

Carroll County Chamber President Brad Hurley says during the course of the tournament, there were 147 hotel room stays in Carroll County, with 54 teams from 34 different states and Canada fishing the Carroll County Thousand Acre Recreational Lake.

