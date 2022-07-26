Bassmaster Junior National Championship to be Held at Carroll County Lake

Approximately 70 bass fishing teams, from across the nation, are scheduled to participate in Carroll County this week.

The Bassmaster Junior National Championship will take place Friday and Saturday, at the Carroll County Thousand Acre Recreational Lake.

Participating teams include second grade through eighth grade anglers from across the nation, who have qualified in tournaments in Florida, Alabama, Arkansas and Michigan.

Practice for the tournament begins today at the lake.

Each two-angler team includes a coach, who operates the boat and can give advice on fishing techniques and patterns.

Actual tournament day weigh-ins on Friday and Saturday will take place at 1:45 at Billy Cary Park, in Huntingdon.

This marks the 8th year the Bassmaster Junior Championship has taken place in Carroll County.