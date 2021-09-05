“Battle of the Bands” at Tennessee Soybean Festival

The Tennessee Soybean Festival in Martin was the scene of a “Battle of the Bands” on Saturday night.

Five bands played on the WK&T Amphitheater stage, with the winner determined by $1.00 tips from those in the audience.

“The House Band”, “Gone to Marz”, “Skyblue”, “Oxford Street Band” and the “Lindell Street Blues Band” entertained the crowd in the downtown area.

When the competition was over, the “Lindell Street Blues Band” received the most tips and was named the winner.

(photos: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)