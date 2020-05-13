Motorists are urged to be on alert as Kentucky Transportation and contract crews, start their first mowing along U.S. Highways and state highways in District 1.

In mowing zones, drivers should slow down and watch for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles, that may be required to travel into and across travel lanes.

Contract mowers responsible for Interstates and Parkways will hold off starting their first round of mowing until sometime in early-June.

Mowing and litter crews will continue to have active work zones anytime weather conditions allow for about the next month.

Kentucky’s District 1 has 2,835 miles of highway in 12 counties, that includes Fulton, Hickman, Graves and Calloway.