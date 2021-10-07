Beaty, Dodgers begin NLDS Friday night against Giants

Dresden’s Matt Beaty and the Los Angeles Dodgers begin the National League Divisional Series against the Giants Friday night in San Francisco.

The Dodgers advanced to the Divisional Series following a 3-1 win Wednesday night over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Following an up-and-down season, Beaty got the start at first base in the biggest game of the year, thus far.

Beaty’s wife, Jesica, also a Dresden native, tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Jesica says keeping in touch with family and friends in Weakley County is important to both of them.

Game 1 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Giants is Friday night at 8:30 CST on TBS.

Meanwhile, the Matt Beaty Scholarship Weekend is set for November 13-14 with a golf scramble at Persimmon Hills Golf Course in Sharon that Saturday and the Family Picnic and Youth Baseball Camp at Dresden City Park on Sunday.