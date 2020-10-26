The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from another World Series title after a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay Sunday night.

Many Dresden and Tennessee fans are cheering for Dresden High School graduate Matt Beaty, who is a part of the Dodgers roster. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.

The 27 year-old Beaty made his debut with the Dodgers last season. He is married to his high school sweetheart Jessica Parsley.

Beaty graduated from Belmont University and after spending a few years in the minors, he was called up and joined the Dodgers in 2018.

The first baseman will be wearing No. 45 has the Dodgers look to close out the series tomorrow night, up three games to two over the Tampa Bay Rays.