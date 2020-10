Dresden’s Matt Beaty and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Rays tonight in Game One of the World Series.

Beaty has been playing off the bench and pinch-hitting in the postseason and talked about his role with the team.

(AUDIO)

Beaty says playing major league baseball during the COVID-19 pandemic was definitely a change.

(AUDIO)

Beaty says there’s a different mindset for the team in the postseason.

(AUDIO)

Game One of the World Series is tonight at 7:00 on FOX.