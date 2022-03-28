Beaty traded to Padres

The San Diego Padres have acquired Dresden native Matt Beaty from the Los Angeles Dodgers, in exchange for minor league right handed pitcher/infielder River Ryan, according to MLBTradeRumors.com.

The 28-year-old Beaty will give San Diego an option in left field, where Jurickson Profar had been among the leading candidates for playing time. Beaty can also spell Eric Hosmer at first base or mix in at designated hitter if Luke Voit is unavailable.

Beaty played high school baseball at Dresden High School and he and his wife, Jesica, have a charitable fund that helps student-athletes in Dresden and Weakley County.