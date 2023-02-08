Belote retiring as Soybean Festival Executive Director

David Belote is retiring as Executive Director of the Tennessee Soybean Festival.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige announced during the Martin City Board informal session Monday afternoon that Belote is stepping down.

Belote served as the festival’s Executive Director for 20 years and has been involved with the event since it began in 1994.

During Belote’s tenure, the Tennessee Soybean Festival has won numerous awards from the Southeast Festival and Events Associations, including Best Festival in 2020.

Mayor Brundige says a search is beginning for a new Executive Director for this year’s 30th festival which will be held during the City of Martin’s 150th anniversary.