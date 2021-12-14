Ben Yates Named New Police Chief in Union City

Union City City Manager Kathy Dillon has announced that Ben Yates has been selected as the new Chief of Police.

Yates is a Union City resident, who previously worked for the Union City Police Department for eight years.

The past two years, he has worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Yates is a Marine veteran, who has served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He has a degree in Criminal Justice from Bethel University and will officially start on December 27th.

He will replace current Police Chief Perry Barfield, who will retire effective January 1st..