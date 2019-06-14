A community benefit has been organized for Saturday night to assist the medical needs of an Obion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and retired National Guard member.

Sgt. Darrell Davis suffered a massive stroke on the night of May 26th, just hours after attending the funeral of his father.

With Davis now recovering at a Vanderbilt Hospital rehab facility, local friends and co-workers are now banding together to help in the time of need.

Sheriff’s deputy Chris Cummings spearheaded the fundraising effort for his friend, and spoke with Thunderbolt News about the benefit.

Cummings said everyone in the area is invited to participate, with all monies raised going to help deputy Davis.

Cummings said a benefit fund account has also been established for Darrell Davis at First Citizens National Bank, for those who want to support the effort.