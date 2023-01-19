Bengie Molina Talks About Brother Yadier; Working With Cardinals

Former Major League catcher, and current broadcaster Bengie Molina, is enjoying his time with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bengie is the brother of Yadier Molina, and played 20 years of professional baseball, before serving briefly as a coach with the Cardinals.

As a member of this years Cardinals Caravan, Molina talked with Thunderbolt Sports about his role in radio broadcasting.(AUDIO)

Molina said last season was special, as the final season for Yadier to play.(AUDIO)

Although he played with several big league teams, Molina said there is no organization like the Cardinals.(AUDIO)

A photo of Bengie Molina at the caravan has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.