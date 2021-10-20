Benton County couple indicted for 2020 murder; man charged with attempted murder of TBI agents

A Benton County couple is charged in a 2020 murder and the man is facing new charges including the attempted murder of two TBI agents.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 64-year-old Jay Edward Grinnell and 69-year-old Kathleen Ann Grinnell, both of Big Sandy, were indicted Monday by the Benton County Grand Jury charging Mr. Grinnell with one count of Second Degree Murder and Mrs. Grinnell with one count of Felony Accessory after the Fact.

The charges stem from the death of Mr. Grinnell’s son, 26-year-old Alan Grinnell, whose body was found November 15th at a home on New Hope Road in Big Sandy.

McAlister says when TBI agents went to the Grinnell home Tuesday to serve arrest warrants, Jay Grinnell refused to comply and tried to run over them with his pickup truck, before barricading himself inside the house with his wife.

With the assistance of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, both Jay and Kathleen Grinnell were arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail.

Jay Grinnell’s bond is set at $600,000 and Kathleen Grinnell’s bond is set at $30,000.

Mr. Grinnell is charged with two new counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Resisting Arrest while Mrs. Grinnell faces one new count of Resisting Arrest.