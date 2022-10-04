Benton County inmate charged with murder of fellow inmate

A Benton County inmate is charged with murder in connection with the in-custody death of another inmate.

Forty-seven-year-old Jason K. Johnson is accused of supplying drugs to 44-year-old Christopher Ellis who died from an overdose inside the jail in May.

Johnson is charged with Second-Degree Murder and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility.

He remains incarcerated in the Benton County Jail in Camden under a half-million dollar bond.