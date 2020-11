A Benton County man has been charged in connection with a murder-for-hire investigation.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 40-year-old Caleb Bryant, of Camden, was arrested Thursday after TBI agents and Benton County Sheriff’s investigators developed information that Bryant tried to hire someone to kill an individual in East Tennessee.

Bryant is charged with one count of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder and is being held in the Benton County Jail.