A Benton County man will spend 18 years in federal prison for meth charges.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 43-year-old Walter Griffin was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 220 months followed by five years supervised released for possession with intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.

Griffin was arrested in Benton County in 2018 after Benton County Sheriff’s deputies searched his vehicle and found 75 grams of crystal meth, five oxycodone pills, eight hydrocodone pills, digital scales, and a pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

The crystal meth was packaged for resale in 13 separate bags and later tested at a DEA laboratory and confirmed to have a purity level of 98%.