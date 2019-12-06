“Bernie the Dolphin 2,” the sequel to last year’s family film written and produced by Gleason native Marty Poole, opens today in limited release.

Poole, the son of Gleason mayor, Diane Poole, has been a writer and producer for years in Los Angeles, and found success with last year’s “Bernie the Dolphin.”

Poole tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the second Bernie movie.

Poole says producing family films is a way for him to make a positive contribution.

Poole says the cast of two young actors, Lola Sultan and Logan Allen, as well as Patrick Muldoon from “Days of Our Lives” and “Melrose Place,” and Kevin Sorbo, known for his signature series, “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” are back for the sequel opening today.

“Bernie the Dolphin 2” opens tonight at the Cine’ in Martin and runs through next Thursday. The movie releases on digital and other formats on December 17th.