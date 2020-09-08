Governor Andy Beshear has announced $450,000 for critical repairs and equipment replacement at five Kentucky riverports, including Paducah and Eddyville.

The funding is in the form of grants to be matched by the authorities that operate the riverports.

The other riverports are located in Henderson, Owensboro, and Louisville.

The Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority is receiving $16,236 toward repairing a chute on the conveyor system that moves commodities from the river to the riverport’s sand and gravel yard. Loss of the use of the chute has idled a concrete storage pad that can hold 2,000 tons of bulk material.

The Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority will receive $109,890 toward repairing erosion of banks supporting a boat lift near a boat repair bay. The project will involve the driving of sheet piling along the bank, backfilling with embankment material, and capping with rock.

The 2020 Kentucky General Assembly appropriated the funding for the grants, and riverports applied for the grants to the Water Transportation Advisory Board.