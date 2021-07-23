Beshear Announces Rescue Funding for Kentucky Cities

More than 360 cities in Kentucky will begin receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan Act as soon as next week.

Governor Andy Beshear announced that more than $157 million dollars will be dispersed to offset COVID-19 related expenses.

The expenses include the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, and payroll.

Reports show the first of two transactions will mean almost $273,000 for Hickman, just over $274,000 for Fulton, and almost $162,000 for Clinton.

The release also indicated an initial payment of just under $1.3 million dollars for Mayfield and just over $3.2 million for Paducah.

A second payment in the same amount will be issued to the cities between Spring and Summer next year.

The financial allocation was based on population.