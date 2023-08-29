Bethel 2023 nursing class achieves 100 percent pass rate

Bethel University’s 2023 nursing class achieved a 100 percent first-time pass rate on the NCLEX exam for nursing licensure.

The 14 students in the class graduated May 6, 2023, and sat for the exam between June 12 and August 25.

Each of the students passed the exam on the first attempt.

“We are proud of our nursing graduates,” said Nursing Program Director Dr. Delecia Parker.

“We want to thank them for their hard work, and I also want to thank our nursing program faculty and the faculty in Bethel’s College of Arts and Sciences for the educational foundation they provided for these students.”

The NCELX exam includes between 80 and 135 questions that ask candidates to use critical thinking skills to respond to case studies. The questions are divided into categories including Safe Effective Care, Health Promotion and Maintenance, Psychosocial Integrity, and Physiological Integrity. The exam lasts between two and six hours.

“Our nursing students at Bethel University are second-to-none,” said Bethel University President Walter Butler.

“They are incredibly bright and hardworking, and they graduate from Bethel with excellent career prospects for the future.”

In addition to passing the NCLEX, all of the students in the 2023 graduating class are currently employed at healthcare facilities in Tennessee, including Baptist East Memphis, Baptist Memorial Carroll County, Baptist Memorial Union City, Centennial, West Tennessee Healthcare Jackson, VA Nashville, Tennova Clarksville, and Tristar Dickson.

These students are working in various areas of healthcare, including adult medical-surgical, emergency room, labor and delivery, and intensive care.

“Nursing is a wonderful field, and we encourage anyone interested in becoming a nurse to explore the information on Bethel’s nursing program website and to reach out to our admissions office with any questions,” said Parker.