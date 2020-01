The Bethel University bass fishing team of Cody Huff and Dakota Pierce have earned their spot in the College Series National Championship.

The Wildcats fishing duo won the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series at Toledo Bend on Saturday, besting 248 teams from 26 states.

Huff and Pierce caught a three day total of 60-pounds-seven-ounces at the 185,000 acre reservoir on the Texas/Louisiana border.

With the win, the 22 year old Senior anglers earned more than $3,000 for the Bethel bass fishing team.