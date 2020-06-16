Bethel University has announced their plans to return to classes at the McKenzie campus.

School officials say in-person classes for the Fall semester will start on August 10th, with the semester to end before Thanksgiving on November 20th.

Fall graduation has been scheduled for November 21st.

The university is continuing to work on logistics, and teams are in place to develop plans for campus dining, residence life, classroom space, housekeeping and other essential matters.

Bethel President Walter Butler said the goal is to restore as much of the face-to-face experience as possible, while taking measures to prioritize the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff.

Safety measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, as well as the state and local health departments will continue.