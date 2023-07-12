Bethel University listed among Best Colleges in America

Bethel University is one of nine Tennessee higher education institutions listed in Money Magazine’s 2023 list of the Best Colleges in America.

“We are thrilled to be included among the Best Colleges in America,” said Bethel University President Dr. Walter Butler. “This ranking is a testament to the hard work of our faculty and staff in providing a high quality, affordable education for our students.”

To determine its rankings, Money Magazine compared data on more than 2,400 four-year colleges that enroll at least 500 students, including both public and private institutions. The rankings factor in financial stability, graduation rates, educational quality, affordability, and overall outcomes of students attending the institution.

Other Tennessee schools making the list include: Belmont University, King University, Lipscomb University, Maryville College, Rhodes College, The University of Tennessee Knoxville, The University of the South (Sewanee), and Vanderbilt University.

(Dr. Kimberly Martin, Vice President for Development and Marketing, Bethel University)