Bethel University plans near-normal return for fall semester

Bethel University is planning to return to near-normal operations for the fall semester.

University Relations Communications Specialist Lindsay Dawkins says plans being developed on the McKenzie campus for the College of Arts & Sciences this fall include a return to in-classroom instruction as the default mode of instruction and a more robust campus life experience, including events and activities.

Bethel’s College of Health Sciences and College of Professional Studies have both run the past two semesters with some alterations and plan to continue near-normal operations for fall 2021.

Bethel University President Dr. Walter Butler says, “Our priority from the beginning of this pandemic has been to provide a safe place to live, work and study for our students, faculty and staff, and this goal will not change as we make plans for the fall.”

Campus leaders will continue to monitor COVID-19 based on guidance from local, state and federal public health officials and the University will implement recommended protocols as needed to ensure the health and safety of the campus community.

Admissions counselors are hosting in-person campus tours Monday through Friday. To schedule a tour, contact the admissions team at 731-352-4000 or admissions@bethelu.edu.

Classes for the fall 2021 semester begin August 16, and applications are still being accepted.