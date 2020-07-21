Bethel University’s commencement ceremonies for spring and summer graduates will be held next Saturday, August 1st at 7:00 at Wildcat Stadium.

The spring graduation was postponed in May due to COVID-19.

University Relations Communications Specialist Lindsay Dawkins says the health and safety of the University community continues to be a top priority, so to help make commencement safe, social distancing and safety guidelines will be in place, including seating graduates six feet apart, limiting the number of total capacity, and social distancing between families in stands.

Dawkins says all graduates and guests will be screened for fever and symptoms before entering and masks will be required and available upon entry.

At this time, each graduate will be limited to the number of guests to reduce total capacity. Due to the limited seating, the ceremony will be recorded and made available to graduates. Detailed information will be sent to each graduate outlining policies and how to request tickets.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will take place on the following night at 7:00.