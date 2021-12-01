Bethel University to celebrate commencement Saturday

Bethel University will hold its 2021 summer and fall commencement this Saturday morning at 10:00 in Crisp Arena on the University’s main campus in McKenzie.

Set to cross the stage are 230 students who will meet President Walter Butler for the traditional congratulatory handshake.

While there was no August commencement, students who qualified had their degrees conferred as they completed their studies.

University Relations Director of Marketing Jon Blankenship says it was of utmost importance to the University that this group of students have the opportunity to have their accomplishments recognized during the joint winter ceremony.

Vice President for the College of Professional Studies Dr. Kimberly Martin will deliver the commencement address.

As the ceremony is a ticketed event, there will be a live stream on the University’s YouTube channel.

To ensure their continued health and safety, masks are required to be worn by graduates and were issued as part of this year’s regalia package. Visitors and guests are also encouraged to observe COVID-19 protocols.