Bethel University is temporarily waiving standardized test requirements for ACT and SAT for the upcoming fall semester.

School officials say the suspension of test requirements will apply to the College of Arts and Sciences undergraduate programs only.

The decision comes as the university continues to address challenges students face as a result of the pandemic.

With widespread testing cancellations, many students were unable to access standardized testing, and there is significant uncertainty as to when new test dates may become available.

Bethel president Walter Butler said the university wanted to ensure there were no unnecessary obstacles standing in the way of someone enrolling and earning a college degree.

Students will still need to provide an official high school transcript for admission.