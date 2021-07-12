Bethel waives standardized testing requirements through 2022 fall semester

Bethel University is extending its waiver of standardized test requirements for admission through the fall semester of 2022.

The waiver comes as part of the university’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and applies only to the College of Arts and Sciences traditional undergraduate programs.

“As we continue to come out of the COVID-19 battle, Bethel University wants to make sure our future students have an easy transition to our University. We believe that this temporary relief will make it easier for students to move into their university life in our College of Arts and Sciences at Bethel,” said President Walter Butler.

Students will still be required to provide official high school transcripts for admission.

“Although many restrictions have been lifted, we are still in a pandemic and realize some of our students are not able to take the ACT/SAT in their location. Because of this, we will continue to waive scores if a student is not able to take the test due to the pandemic,” said Director of Recruiting and Admissions Tina Hodges.

In some cases, state funding stipulations could require prospective students to provide an ACT score.

In addition to this waiver announcement, the university announced its plan to return to near-normal operations at its main campus for the fall semester.