Better Business Bureau Alerting Residents of Amazon Phone Scam

The Better Business Bureau in Memphis is alerting individuals of scam callers posing as Amazon.

Reports said the scammers are blanketing the Mid-South with robocalls that appear on caller ID as “Unknown Caller” or “V 800 Serv”.

Victims have claimed the phone call delivers a recorded message stating a fraudulent charge of several hundred dollars has occurred to their Amazon Prime account.

Better Businesses Bureau officials say the goal of the call is to get personal information, but sometimes outright ask for credit card and account login details, or requests to remote access their personal computer.

Reports said some intended victims have reported receiving from 25 to 50 calls from the scammers per day.