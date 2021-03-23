Better Business Bureau Issue Alert for Attempted FEMA Scammers

The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South has issued a warning for Tennessee concerning Federal Emergency Management Agency scams.

The Better Business Bureau in Memphis have received almost two dozen reports of callers claiming to be with FEMA.

Reports said the intended victims said the callers say they are following up on recent COVID vaccinations.

The FEMA scammer tells the victim of their failure to fill out proper paperwork when taking the shots, then asks for their Social Security numbers.

The report said many of the intended victims also reported that FEMA, or Government, showed up on their called ID, with some victims called by their full name.

Officials with the Better Business Bureau remind residents that no one is required to show a Social Security number to receive a shot, and no charge is required for vaccinations.