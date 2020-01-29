Basketball fans mourning the death of former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant are now being urged to not fall victim of scams.

The Better Business Bureau is warning individuals everywhere to not to let the death cloud their judgment.

Better Business officials say the death of Bryant is likely to generate scams exploiting fans eagerness for information and memorabilia.

Those seeking to take advantage of people’s emotions will be sending spear phishing emails, containing claims of exclusive video, images or documents, which lead to malicious websites when clicking.

Clickbait is a sensationalized post proclaiming “amazing”, “shocking” or “never seen before footage”, which allows cyber criminals to hijack your account or download malware to steal information.

And Clickjacking is a technique that allows attackers to load an invisible page over a link in which they can see and trust.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Better Business Bureau is urging all individuals to get news from credible, reliable news sources, rather than clicking on links on social media.