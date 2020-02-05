The Better Business Bureau is urging West Tennessee residents to be aware of a growing phone scam.

Officials say imposters, pretending to be with the Social Security Administration, are attempting to scam individuals of their personal information.

Reports said callers are attempting to scam potential victims by saying there is a problem with their Social Security number, which threatens to suspend their account.

To correct the fake issue, the callers demand immediate payment by a gift card, prepaid debit card or wire transfer, with the threat of arrest or legal action upon refusal.

Better Business officials are reminding area residents that the Social Security Administration will never call an individual to suspend their number, demand immediate payment, or require a payment with gift cards or cash.