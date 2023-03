Graveside services for Betty Jeanette Perkins, age 90, formerly of Dresden, will be Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2:00 at Macks Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 10:00 until 1:15 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden.

Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden is in charge of arrangements.