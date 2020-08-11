UT Martin and national pioneer for women’s athletics Bettye Giles is officially in the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Giles was presented her Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame award Tuesday at UTM’s Dunagan Alumni Center by Hall of Fame chief advancement and operations officer, Brad Willis.

(AUDIO)

The original banquet was set for August 1 but was postponed because of health and safety concerns because of COVID-19. A fully produced virtual induction ceremony is expected to take place soon.

Giles was the primary advocate for women’s equality in Tennessee sports and was instrumental in the development of athletic opportunities for women.

Giles tells Thunderbolt Radio News about what she’s most proud of in her storied career.

(AUDIO)

Giles was inducted into the UT Martin Hall of Fame in 1985, and the UT Martin softball program branded its stadium as “Bettye Giles Field” a little over a decade later.

Other notable inductees into this year’s Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame class include former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher, former NFL and Tennessee Vols quarterback Heath Shuler, and former NBA guard and Brownsville native Tony Delk.

(photo: Bettye Giles, the first and only director of women’s athletics at UT Martin, receives her Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame award from Brad Willis, Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame chief advancement and operations officer.)