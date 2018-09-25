The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging motorists to be aware of deer on the roadway over the next three months.

Transportation officials say the combination of fewer daylight hours, cooler temperatures, harvest of crops and the upcoming mating season, will have deer moving more frequently.

Kentucky ranks 15th in the nation for deer-vehicle collisions, with more than 3,200 accidents reported in 2017.

In addition to causing damage to a vehicle, more than 100 accidents each year result in motorist injuries, with around three fatalities occurring from the crashes.

To help avoid a deer-vehicle collision, and improve safety, transportation officials urge everyone to wear a seat belt, drive with headlights on bright and to never swerve to avoid a deer.

