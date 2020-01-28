The Better Business Bureau in Memphis is warning residents of a scam text message and email involving FedEx.

Better Business officials say multiple reports have been received by individuals over the last few days.

Some who have received the notification have clicked the link, which directed them to an Amazon survey site, and the request for credit card information.

FedEx Corporate Communications issued a statement saying the company does not send unsolicited text messages or emails requesting money or personal information.

The statement said FedEx is one of many companies whose brand has been abused in this way, and anyone who receives an attempt to gain personal information using the company name should not comply.