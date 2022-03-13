Biden approves disaster assistance for Weakley, other counties affected by Feb. winter storm

Weakley County and six other West Tennessee counties will be getting federal assistance to help in recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe winter storm on February 3 and 4.

President Joe Biden approved the major disaster declaration over the weekend.

The approval followed a letter sent last week from the entire Tennessee Congressional delegation urging the President to sign the declaration requested by Governor Bill Lee.

Federal funding is available to eligible state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storms in Crockett, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton, and Weakley counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Myra Shird has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.