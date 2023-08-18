Biden approves major disaster declaration for Tennessee

FEMA announced Friday that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Tennessee to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and straight-line winds June 25 – 26, 2023.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by severe storms and straight-line winds in Fayette, Shelby and Tipton counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Yolanda J. Jackson has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.