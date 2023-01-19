Bids to be Accepted to Demolish Former Westover School in Union City

The days of the former Westover School building in Union City are now numbered.

Mayor Terry Hailey addressed the dilapidated structure, during the first item of the City Council meeting this week.(AUDIO)

Discussion on the fate of the former school has been ongoing for several years, with Florida Avenue neighbors wanting the building removed due to its unsightliness.

A public bidding process to remove the structure will now be conducted by the City of Union City.