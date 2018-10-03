The annual Big Cypress Fallfest is this Saturday at Big Cypress Tree State Park in Greenfield.

Admission is free and features a day full of events from 9:00 until 3:00.

Dr. Tom Blanchard will have “Snakes, Amphibians, and Reptiles” that morning at 9:20. Dr. Dawn Wilkens of UT Martin will have “Common Birds of Tennessee” at 10:00. Shawna Adams will have “Weird and Unusual Animals” at 10:45 and “Animals from Around the World” at 1:30. Reelfoot Lake’s “Birds of Prey” will be at 2:15.

Saturday’s Fallfest will also include local artisans on site from 9:00 until 3:00 and the UTM Ecology Club will have an exhibit, as well.

There will also be concessions for sale and music at 11:30 featuring Ricky Suter.

Big Cypress Tree State Park is located on Big Cypress Road in Greenfield.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...