The annual Big Cypress Fallfest is tomorrow from 9 until 3 at Big Cypress Tree State Park in Greenfield.

The day-long event features several wildlife programs, including “Snakes, Amphibians, and Reptiles” with Dr. Tom Blanchard at 9:20, followed by “Common Birds of Tennessee” with UT Martin’s Dr. Dawn Wilkens at 10:00.

Shawna Adams, with the Natural History Educational Company of the South will present two programs tomorrow, “Weird and Unusual Animals” at 10:45 and “Animals from Around the World” at 1:30.

Reelfoot Lake’s “Birds of Prey” program will be at 2:15.

Saturday’s Fallfest also includes local artisans on site during the all-day event.

There will also be concessions for sale and music at 11:30 featuring Ricky Suter.

Big Cypress Tree State Park is located on Big Cypress Road in Greenfield.

