The annual Big Cypress Fallfest is tomorrow from 9 until 3 at Big Cypress Tree State Park in Greenfield.
The day-long event features several wildlife programs, including “Snakes, Amphibians, and Reptiles” with Dr. Tom Blanchard at 9:20, followed by “Common Birds of Tennessee” with UT Martin’s Dr. Dawn Wilkens at 10:00.
Shawna Adams, with the Natural History Educational Company of the South will present two programs tomorrow, “Weird and Unusual Animals” at 10:45 and “Animals from Around the World” at 1:30.
Reelfoot Lake’s “Birds of Prey” program will be at 2:15.
Saturday’s Fallfest also includes local artisans on site during the all-day event.
There will also be concessions for sale and music at 11:30 featuring Ricky Suter.
Big Cypress Tree State Park is located on Big Cypress Road in Greenfield.