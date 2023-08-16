Big Cypress Tree State Park hosting events this weekend

Big Cypress Tree State Park in Greenfield is hosting several events this weekend.

The park’s seasonal interpreter Claire Smartt will be hosting the programs, including Friday’s Dragonfly Dash from noon to 1:00, an Afternoon Boardwalk Hike from 2:00 to 3:00, and a Bottomland Wildflower Hike from 3:00 to 4:00.

Saturday’s events include a Wildflower Garden Volunteer Day from 8:30 that morning until noon, a Reptiles and Amphibians of Big Cypress program from 2:00 until 3:00, and an Owl Prowl on the boardwalk Saturday night from 7:30 to 8:30.

On Sunday afternoon from 1:30 to 2:30, it’s Pelts and Paws of the Obion River and Tree Talk from 3:00 until 4:00.

Big Cypress Tree State Park is located just off Highway 45 on Big Cypress Road in Greenfield.