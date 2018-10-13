Today is the big day at the Greenfield Fire Prevention Festival.

Here’s the list of today’s events:

7:00am – 5K Run line-up at Greenfield Banking Company on North Front Street with the race starting at 8:00.

9:00am – All exhibits and displays open. Fingerprinting of children located in the Greenfield Fire Station. Lifeline Bloodmobile from 9-3. Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter arrives.

9:45am – Madison County Fire Department Puppet Show

10:00am – K9 Demo TN State Bomb and Arson demonstration. Units will display equipment. Helicopter will arrive. Fire truck rides in the middle block.

10:45am – Madison County Fire Department Puppet Show

11:00am – Slime Party at Greenfield Community Room

11:15am – Phoenix Bagpipe Band in front of Greenfield Fire Station

11:30am – Emergency drivers meeting in front of Greenfield Fire Station. (All apparatus drivers need to attend)

Noon – Parade line-up at Evergreen Street at Greenfield Products Road right side of street. This is for general public.

12:30pm – All emergency apparatus leave for parade line-up

1:00pm – Parade begins.

2:00pm – Slime Party at Greenfield Community Room

4:30-8:00pm – Live music and local entertainment in middle block. Lisa Hilliard’s voice students perform at 4:30. Out of the Blue band from Henry County performs at 6:00.

8:00pm – Fireworks display can be viewed looking north on Front Street. Look toward water tower.

Pope’s Concessions will be open from 11:00am – 10:00pm with cotton candy, polish sausage, corndogs, hamburgers, and other favorite carnival-style food.

