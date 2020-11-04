Obion County voters came out in big numbers to support candidates on the local, state and federal level.

Following a record 9,610 early votes, Obion Countians cast 3,983 votes on Tuesday for a total of 13,593. This represents 63.2-percent of the county registered voters.

On the federal level, President Donald Trump received 10,790 votes to Joe Biden’s 2,589

In the race for Tennessee U.S. Senator, Bill Hagerty received 10,236 votes to Marquita Bradshaw’s 2,247.

The leading vote getter in the Obion County election was District 24 State Senator John Stevens, who drew 10,842 votes in defeating Yahweh Yahweh 1,293.

In the Obion County portion of voting for District 76 State Representative, it was Tandy Darby with 3,231 votes to 1,030 for Jeff Washburn.

In local municipal races, Don Petty will be the new Mayor of Hornbeak with a 163-68 win over Dennis Dozier.

Taking seats on the Hornbeak Board of Alderman will be Betty Walley with 166 votes, Greg Whitmore 155, Tim Bargery 143, Randy Richardson 126 and Alvin Webb with 109. Lynn Finch received 94 votes and Brandy Finch 85.

Samburg Mayor John Glessner will retain his seat with a 64-59 election win over former Mayor Larry Davis.

In Woodland Mills, Joseph Lewis will serve as Mayor following an 88-72 win over Blake White.

In the Town of Troy, five Alderman seats will be filled after Tuesday’s election.

Lana Carson was the leading vote getter with 314, followed by Kristi Scarbrough 291, Ross Clark 278, Daniel Pardue 270 and J. Bryant Cruce 265. Also on ballot, Tim Herren drew 218 votes, Stan Mitchell 198 and Jesse Whitesides 160.

For Union City Councilman At-Large, Randy Barnes maintains his seat with a 2,816 to 808 win over Cynthia Parker.

For Union City Councilman in Ward 5, incumbent Jim Douglas defeated Glenda Chrisp 666 to 547.

In the Union City School Board At-Large race, incumbent Dr. Wright Jernigan defeated Mack Moore 2,053 to 1,075.

And in a referendum vote for the Town of Troy, resident voted 338 to 234 to allow the legal sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption.