The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the application period for several upcoming hunts.

The deadline to apply for the Wildlife Management Area Big Game Quota Hunts, the regular elk hunt, youth elk, and WMA youth is July 22nd.

The WMA hunting instruction sheet lists locations and dates for each of the quota hunts, along with drawing rules and regulations.

Applications can be made for the hunts at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office or online at www.gooutdoortennessee.com.

The state’s 12th gun elk hunt will be held October 10th thru 16th with seven individuals selected to participate.

Six of the participants will be selected through a computer drawing conducted by the TWRA, while the seventh hunter will be the recipient of a permit issued in a raffle.