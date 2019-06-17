The application for big game quota hunts will begin this week in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced that Wildlife Management Agency hunts, along with the regular and youth elk hunts will be open for applications from Wednesday thru July 24th.

WMA hunts use a priority point system for each year a hunter participates without being drawn.

The state’s 11th annual gun elk hunts will be held October 12th thru the 18th, with seven individuals selected to participate.

Six hunters will be chosen by a computer drawing through TWRA, with the seventh participant issued thru a permit raffle.

Archery elk hunting will also be held September 28th thru October 4th, with seven permits issued.